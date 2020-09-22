Top 16 announced in Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group announced on Monday, Sept. 21 the Top 16 products moving on in the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest.
After more than 18,000 votes were cast, the top vote-getters will move on to the next round and compete in Manufacturing Madness, a head-to-head tournament-style bracket.
The Top 16 Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin are:
#1 Seed
Plexus Corporation
Quidel Sofia 2 Fluorescent Immunoassay Analyzer
Neenah
#2 Seed
Mercury Marine
Bravo Four S Forward-Facing Drive
Fond du Lac
#3 Seed
Kimberly-Clark
Nano Preemie Diapers
Neenah
#4 Seed
The Boldt Company
STAAT Mod
Appleton
#5 Seed
C.C. Moo LLC
Adaptive Clothing
Stouhgton
#6 Seed
MEC Outdoors
600 Jr. Mark V Shotshell Reloader
Mayville
#7 Seed
Caterpillar Global Mining
Electric Rope Shovel
South Milwaukee
#8 Seed
Fairbanks Morse
USS Beloit Main Engines
Beloit
#9 Seed
Lakeside Plastics, Inc.
Traffic Cones
Oshkosh
#10 Seed
DynaVap, LLC
“M” Vaporizer
DeForest
#11 Seed
KI Mobility
Ethos Wheelchair
Stevens Point
#12 Seed
John Deere Horicon Works
Gator XUV590M
Horicon
#13 Seed
Demco, Inc.
Economy Desk Barriers
Madison
#14 Seed
Spacesaver Corporation
Grow Mobile System
Fort Atkinson
#15 Seed
Stoughton Trailers
PureBlue Refrigerated Trailer
Stoughton
#16 Seed
MuL Technologies
Mobile Autonomous Robotic Cart
Mequon
The first round of Manufacturing Madness will consist of eight head-to-head matchups that will determine the Top 8 Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin. Individuals can begin voting on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 9:30 a.m. and voting will conclude at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27. To cast a ballot in all eight matchups, anyone can visit madeinwis.com.