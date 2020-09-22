Top 16 announced in Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest

article

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group announced on Monday, Sept. 21 the Top 16 products moving on in the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest.

After more than 18,000 votes were cast, the top vote-getters will move on to the next round and compete in Manufacturing Madness, a head-to-head tournament-style bracket.

The Top 16 Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin are:



#1 Seed

Plexus Corporation

Quidel Sofia 2 Fluorescent Immunoassay Analyzer

Neenah



#2 Seed

Mercury Marine

Bravo Four S Forward-Facing Drive

Fond du Lac



#3 Seed

Kimberly-Clark

Nano Preemie Diapers

Neenah



#4 Seed

The Boldt Company

STAAT Mod

Appleton



#5 Seed

C.C. Moo LLC

Adaptive Clothing

Stouhgton



#6 Seed

MEC Outdoors

600 Jr. Mark V Shotshell Reloader

Mayville



#7 Seed

Caterpillar Global Mining

Electric Rope Shovel

South Milwaukee



#8 Seed

Fairbanks Morse

USS Beloit Main Engines

Beloit



#9 Seed

Lakeside Plastics, Inc.

Traffic Cones

Oshkosh



#10 Seed

DynaVap, LLC

“M” Vaporizer

DeForest



#11 Seed

KI Mobility

Ethos Wheelchair

Stevens Point



#12 Seed

John Deere Horicon Works

Gator XUV590M

Horicon



#13 Seed

Demco, Inc.

Economy Desk Barriers

Madison



#14 Seed

Spacesaver Corporation

Grow Mobile System

Fort Atkinson



#15 Seed

Stoughton Trailers

PureBlue Refrigerated Trailer

Stoughton



#16 Seed

MuL Technologies

Mobile Autonomous Robotic Cart

Mequon



The first round of Manufacturing Madness will consist of eight head-to-head matchups that will determine the Top 8 Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin. Individuals can begin voting on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 9:30 a.m. and voting will conclude at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27. To cast a ballot in all eight matchups, anyone can visit madeinwis.com.

