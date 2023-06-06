TOOL at Fiserv Forum on Nov. 1

article

TOOL returns to the road this fall, expanding on their recently announced festival appearances, with a six-week North American tour that includes a Nov. 1 performance at Fiserv Forum.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. and will be available online at FiservForum.com. There is a strictly enforced 4-ticket limit per purchase.

Pre-sale tickets are available exclusively via TOOL’s fan club, TOOL Army, on June 8 at 10 a.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A limited number of VIP packages, including premium tickets, soundcheck access, exclusive merchandise and more will be offered to TOOL Army members simultaneously, with remaining options available to the public as the on-sale begins on June 9.