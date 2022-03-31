Tommy Thompson meeting with Trump, mulling governor run

article

Former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson was planning to meet this week with former President Donald Trump, a Republican source tells FOX6. Thompson is mulling another run for Wisconsin governor.

The former president has not endorsed in this crucial primary, but his endorsement is seen an important for winning portions of the Republican base.

In October 2021, Trump urged former Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy to run for the spot:

"Working hard to get very popular and capable Former Congressman Sean Duffy of Wisconsin to run for Governor. He would be fantastic! A champion athlete, Sean loves the people of Wisconsin, and would be virtually unbeatable. His wife, Rachel, is likewise an incredible person. They are both doing very well, so this would be a big sacrifice, but hopefully it will be a sacrifice that will be made for the Great State of Wisconsin and its wonderful, hardworking people. Run Sean, Run! (A little spin-off on the great Herschel Walker.)"

Duffy announced in January he would not run for governor. He revealed that decision on The Jay Weber Show.

"Hopefully I’m not riding off into the sunset. I’m just running into the sunset right now," he told the conservative radio host. "If an opportunity presents itself, I’d like to come back and partake in Wisconsin politics."

Thompson, 80, on March 18 stepped-down as interim president of the University of Wisconsin System, a post he took in July 2020.

He was former governor of the state from 1987 to 2001, when he became secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under then President George W. Bush, a post he held into 2005.

Thompson lost a bid for the U.S. Senate in 2012, defeated by Tammy Baldwin.