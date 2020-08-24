TMZ: Officer struck by brick amid protests for Black man shot by Kenosha police

TMZ shared a video on Monday, Aug. 24 of a police officer appearing to get struck some sort of projectile, possibly a brick, amid protests for the Black man who was shot by Kenosha police on Sunday.

In the 40-second clip, TMZ notes you see the officer with other officers surrounded by protesters near their police cruiser -- which appears to be under siege and near a fire.

The officers chase off some of the crowd, but someone breaks one of the car windows. As the officer in question runs to check it out, something strikes him hard in the head that was hurled off-camera -- knocking him out cold, TMZ reported.

WARNING: Some of the language in the video below is not suitable for all viewers.

The original shooting happened at around 5 p.m. Sunday and was captured from across the street on cellphone video that was posted online.

In the footage, Blake walks from the sidewalk around the front of his SUV to his driver-side door as officers follow him with their guns pointed and shout at him. As Blake opens the door and leans into the SUV, an officer grabs his shirt from behind and opens fire while Blake has his back turned.

Seven shots can be heard, though it isn’t clear how many struck Blake or how many of the officers fired.