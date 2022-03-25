Tips on getting a raise
Amy Vos, financial advisory with Northwestern Mutual, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the tips you need.
Asking for a raise can be intimidating. Before you march into your manager's office, it's important to be prepared. Amy Vos, financial advisor with Northwestern Mutual, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the tips you need.
Alex Hook, 6, who was in a coma at Children's Wisconsin after he was hit by a projectile that flew from a lawnmower on Sept. 10 continues to recover.
Samuel L. Jackson reunites with some old friends – and the stars of an 80's classic are reuniting. Gino Salomone joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.