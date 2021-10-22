Tips for decorating your home on the market this holiday season

Molly Gallagher of the Falk Ruvin Gallagher Real Estate Team to talk about tips for decorating your home for the holidays while it's on the market.

Buyers understand sellers celebrate holidays. Your home doesn’t have to be void of any decorations, but you need to be thoughtful about the décor.

Stay away from crazy lights or blowup decorations on your lawn. Simple lights around trees or bushes and a beautiful wreath are charming.

Inside your home, it’s ok to have a Menorah, Christmas tree or other religious items. It’s important to keep them to a minimum. You don’t want your décor to distract a buyer from experiencing your home and picturing him or herself living in it.

For your holiday décor, I recommend selecting evergreen boughs and bows that are neutral in color with a winter theme – like greens, silver, gold, burlap and/or white.

Outdoor pots with greens, branches and pinecones are appealing to the eye and can stay up throughout the winter season.

Use fruits for your décor. Pomegranates, apples, pears and lemons mixed with evergreens in a bowl or along a mantle look (and smell) great!