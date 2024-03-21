Timmerman Airport control tower improvements; $250K from fed funding

article

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Thursday, March 21 that Milwaukee County's Timmerman Airport will receive approximately $250,000 in Federal funding for improvements to its air traffic control tower.

The funding is being provided in the next round of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law distributions going to numerous airports nationwide.

The FAA says the $254,372 in funding will be used to replace windows, exterior doors, metal facade panels, and insulation at the control tower.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Timmerman Airport is located on Milwaukee County's northwest side. It offers flight training, aircraft maintenance, and charter flights.

Officials say the airport handled more than 23,000 flights in 2023.