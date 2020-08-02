TikTok 'challenge' where callers ask to speak to 'the man in charge' targets The Women's Center in Waukesha

A social media prank -- gone too far? The director of The Women's Center in Waukesha says they are being bombarded with prank calls that could have some real repercussions. The prank, taking off on platforms like TikTok, encourages people to make a call, record the conversation and post the video online.

The caller asks to speak to "the man in charge." The so-called "challenge" surfacing on social media amid the coronavirus pandemic has organizations like The Women's Center inundated with prank calls.

"We didn't think too too much of it, but then, this week, it really just took off," said Angela Mancuso, executive director of The Women's Center.

Mancuso said the hoax, which encourages users to call a women's rights group and ask to speak to "the man in charge," has led to hundreds of pranksters jamming their hotline.

"It's extremely frustrating," said Mancuso.

TikTok 'challenge' where callers ask to speak to 'the man in charge' hits The Women's Center in Waukesha

Advertisement

The Women's Center serves as a safe haven for all victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and trafficking.

"And guess what? That includes men," said Mancuso. "So people are very focused on our name, but they should really focus on our mission."

The prank calls have meant advocates are busy dealing with the ringing phone, delaying help for those in need.

Angela Mancuso

"If you're a victim or a survivor and you're calling for help, and it's a 24-hour hotline, and it takes 10, 12, 15 rings to answer, that's a problem," said Mancuso.

A TikTok spokesperson issued this statement to FOX6 News:

"We are committed to promoting a safe and positive app environment for our users. Our Community Guidelines outline behavior that is not acceptable on the platform, and we take action against behavior that violates those policies, including by removing content or accounts. We also offer a number of features to help users control their online experience, including options to report inappropriate content, limit and filter comments, and block users. For more, please visit our Safety Center."

Some of the reported content has been deleted, however, still on Sunday, Aug. 2, FOX6 News found other videos still active.

TikTok 'challenge' where callers ask to speak to 'the man in charge' hits The Women's Center in Waukesha

Meantime, The Women's Center is reporting all calls as a result of this prank to the Waukesha Police Department.