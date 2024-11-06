Tiffany defeats Kilbourn in Wisconsin's 7th District; view results

article

The Brief Tom Tiffany defeated Kyle Kilbourn in the race for Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District. Tiffany, a Republican, was seeking a third term in Congress. Kilbourn, a Democrat, won the August primary.



Incumbent U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wisconsin) defeated Democrat challenger Kyle Kilbourn on Tuesday in the race for Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District.

Who is Tom Tiffany?

Tiffany grew up on an Elmwood dairy farm. He graduated from Elmwood High School and then the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. He went on to own and operate his own small business for two decades and served as a "damtender" on the Willow Flowage.

In 2020, Tiffany was elected to his first term in Congress. He beat Democrat Tricia Zunker in the general election to win Wisconsin's 7th District seat. He succeeded fellow Republican Sean Duffy, who did not seek reelection. Tiffany faced a Republican challenge in 2022, but defeated David Kunelius in the primary before topping Democrat Richard Ausman in the general election. He is currently serving his second term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Tiffany previously served two terms as the town of Little Rice supervisor. He was elected to the Wisconsin Assembly in 2010 and the Wisconsin Senate in 2012, a seat he held until he won the 7th District.

The Tiffany campaign lists building the economy, reducing the deficit and "protecting the unborn" as key issues for the Republican incumbent. You can find details about Tiffany's stance on those issues and others on his campaign website.

Who is Kyle Kilbourn?

Kilbourn grew up in North Dakota and graduated from the University of Minnesota. He later lived and studied in Denmark for several years. From there, he moved to northern Wisconsin.

As an undergraduate student, Kilbourn served as president of the Council of College Boards. He has been a board member of neighborhood groups in several places he has lived and recently volunteered for the Oneida County Tourism Diversity & Inclusion project.

Kilbourn defeated Elsa Duranceau in the Democratic primary earlier this year.

The Kilbourn campaign lists health care, social security and climate change as key issues for the Democrat challenger. You can find details about Kilbourn's stance on those issues and others on his campaign website.