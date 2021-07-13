Ticket giveaway July 17; Brewers, State Fair, Summerfest

UScellular is giving away thousands of free tickets to the local events it sponsors. On Saturday, July 17, the area’s best sleuths and detectives will be put to the test to solve clues and be rewarded with tickets to either Milwaukee Brewers games, the Wisconsin State Fair, or Summerfest during the "Local Fun powered by UScellular" ticket giveaway.

The giveaway kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17 at four secret locations across Southeastern Wisconsin.

The public can use the clues below to find out where the pop up giveaways will take place. At each of the ticket giveaway sites, a massive, 9-foot tall beach ball will mark the spot where UScellular representatives will award tickets.

Tickets being given away include admission passes for State Fair and Summerfest, State Fair Main Stage concert tickets, and Milwaukee Brewers game tickets. Tickets will be given out randomly via a digital scratch-off game on a first-come, first-served basis until 1 p.m. or while supplies last.

To find the ticket giveaway pop up sites, people can follow these clues:

West Suburban Site: Summer fun is just around the corner.

North Suburban Site: Find summer fun in a park At the Water.

Downtown Site: This summer’s fun will put a smile on your face.

South Suburban Site: DreX marks the spot for summer fun.

