Thunderbolts* holds top spot at the box office for second weekend
MILWAUKEE - "Thunderbolts*" started softer than recent Marvel adventures, but solid reviews and positive word-of-mouth could help the movie stick around on the big screen.
Disney’s CEO Bob Iger praised "Thunderbolts*", calling the off-beat superhero adventure the first and best example of Marvel’s new movie strategy.
Gino Salomone has the details on that and other entertainment news.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android