Thunderbolts* holds top spot at the box office for second weekend

Updated  May 12, 2025 10:05am CDT
Marvel's "Thunderbolts" has topped the box office sales in its second weekend. The film generated more than $33 million dollars from North American theaters.

MILWAUKEE - "Thunderbolts*" started softer than recent Marvel adventures, but solid reviews and positive word-of-mouth could help the movie stick around on the big screen.

Disney’s CEO Bob Iger praised "Thunderbolts*", calling the off-beat superhero adventure the first and best example of Marvel’s new movie strategy.

Gino Salomone has the details on that and other entertainment news.

