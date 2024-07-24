Threats made at Milwaukee plasma center; 21-year-old wanted, charged

article

Milwaukee police have an arrest warrant out for 21-year-old Davonjai Boateng, who is accused of making terrorist threats at a plasma center on the city's south side.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to the CSL Plasma Center on S. Chase Avenue just south of Oklahoma Avenue on Wednesday, July 17 to investigate a "subject with gun" complaint.

When officers arrived on the scene, the manager at the plasma center stated a previous client, identified as defendant Boateng, was inside the facility. He was banned from the facility on July 1 after previously threatening a phlebotomist. When Boateng was told to leave the facility, he became upset. The complaint says Boateng "lifted his black hooded jacket and displayed a black semi-automatic handgun that was on his left hip and told (the manager) he was going to shoot up the place."

The manager told police she "feared for her life and more importantly for the safety of approximately 75 patients" plus nurses, doctors and staff, the complaint says.

Boateng then "walked to the counter and again lifted his shirt and displayed the semi-automatic handgun while continuing his threats to shoot the place up," the complaint says. The defendant then left the facility.

Police reviewed surveillance video of the incident. That video supported the account shared by the manager of the center.

The complaint against Boateng was filed on Monday, July 22. A warrant for his arrest was also filed the same day.