Threat at South Milwaukee Middle, High School; police investigate
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Police are investigating a threat in the South Milwaukee School District on Tuesday morning, Sept. 14.
At this hour, South Milwaukee Middle School and South Milwaukee High School (on the same campus) are on "hold." Officials say all students are being kept in classrooms – and the halls are clear.
This is a developing story.
