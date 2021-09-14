Expand / Collapse search

Threat at South Milwaukee Middle, High School; police investigate

By FOX6 News Digital Team
South Milwaukee
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Police are investigating a threat in the South Milwaukee School District on Tuesday morning, Sept. 14.

At this hour, South Milwaukee Middle School and South Milwaukee High School (on the same campus) are on "hold." Officials say all students are being kept in classrooms – and the halls are clear.

This is a developing story.

