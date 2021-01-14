This weekend you can experience the Domes in a way you’ve never seen before

This weekend you can experience the Mitchell Park Domes in a way you’ve never seen before as G-Scale trains twist and turn along four separate tracks through a landscape of beautiful plants and brightly colored popular board games. Brian is inside the Domes learning more about how the amazing display was laid out over the past few weeks.

About All Aboard Games Train Show (website)

Roll the dice and move through some of the environments from your favorite board games! Our famous G-Scale trains will twist and turn along four separate tracks. All plants are G scaled to suit the 4 miniature trains (on 4 separate tracks) making their way through the brightly colored popular board game landscape.

Plants included are miniature topiary azalea trees in shades of pink, miniature evergreen trees, miniature topiary tree form rosemary and santolina plants carefully pruned to shape by our greenhouse staff, cyclamen, cineraria, violas, and petunias in an array of vibrant colors, and colorful foliage plant varieties such as alternanthera, hypoestes and coleus.

Advertisement

Please note the show has a singular-direction path, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Seasons of Legend - Spring Floral Show

APRIL 3 - MAY 31

A look at how different cultures used folklore to explain the changing of seasons.