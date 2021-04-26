This week explore new restaurants or revisit old favorites in Lake Geneva

This week is Lake Geneva Restaurant Week and Brian is hitting up three different hot spots that are cooking up some amazing dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The first stop is Mars Resort.

This week you can explore new restaurants or revisit old favorites, dine in or take out - The choices are endless during Lake Geneva Restaurant Week. Brian is also checking out the French-style dining experience that Savoy offers up at a historic Lake Geneva inn.

Not all pizzas are made alike and that’s definitely the case with the hand-thrown pies made at Crafted Italia. Brian is previewing Lake Geneva Restaurant Week with the culinary director at one of the area’s hot spots for premium pizza.

About Lake Geneva Restaurant Week (website)

Mark your calendar and make plans to enjoy a culinary adventure around the Lake Geneva region! Dozens of the area’s finest restaurants will feature exclusive prix fixe menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as custom menus and specials created just for Restaurant Week. Explore new restaurants or revisit old favorites, dine in or take out… the choices are endless as we celebrate Lake Geneva’s amazing dining scene!

Dine & Give!

A celebrated tradition during Lake Geneva Restaurant Week is the Charity Check. While enjoying and supporting our local dining establishments, you’ll also learn about deserving charitable organizations in the Lake Geneva community. With each meal at a participating restaurant (dine in or take out), you’ll receive a ballot to vote for a charity to receive a monetary donation from our Restaurant Week Charity Check sponsor. Click here or on the Charity Check link below for more details.