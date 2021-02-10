Ultimate Confections has been satisfying your sweet tooth for 30 years

Valentine's Day is this Sunday and if you're looking for some sweet treats there's a shop in Wauwaotsa that makes delicious homemade, hand-dipped chocolates. Brian is at Ultimate Confections making a special batch of their Valentine's Day chocolate-dipped strawberries.

About Ultimate Confections (website)

All of our confections are made with the finest ingredients and individually hand-dipped.

Inspired by an old family peanut brittle recipe and encouragement from family and friends, Lori Presser put her culinary skills to the test. While experimenting with this recipe, she put peanut butter on top of peanut brittle and dipped it in chocolate and discovered that it was a wonderful combination. Next, she tried pecans in of peanuts, smothered the pieces with caramel and then dipped this taste of heaven in chocolate to created turtle brittle. Wow – pure decadence! As a result, Ultimate Brittle was born in 1992.

During the early years, we dipped our chocolates in an industrial-equipped church basement kitchen. We began, and continue to experiment, with nuts, fruits, and cream centers. To promote the ever-expanding line of chocolate confections, we changed our company name to Ultimate Confections.

In the fall of 1995, Ultimate Confections opened its store on 68th Street, in Wauwatosa, Wisc., just minutes from downtown Milwaukee. We invite you to visit our store! You might just have the opportunity to sample the latest chocolate treat that our chocolatiers have created.