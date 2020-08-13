'This is like a diamond in the rough:' Community helps cleanup McGovern Park in Milwaukee

Many senior centers remain closed due to COVID-19 -- but that hasn't stopped the seniors who go to those centers from staying active. On Thursday, Aug. 13 "Serving Older Adults" held a cleanup day at McGovern Park.

Leon Davis is got an early morning workout cleaning up McGovern Park Senior Center, a place he often comes.

"It’s kind of like a home away from home and the people are loving and kind, developed a lot of friendships here," said Leon Davis, volunteer.

But it was a place that needed a little TLC.

"It was pretty filthy because a lot of people that patron the park, they kind of littered, throw stuff out the window, and just leave it," said Davis.

Leon Davis helps clean up the McGovern Park Senior Center

"This is like a diamond in the rough," said Vevette Hill-Nwagbaraocha, McGovern Park Senior Center manager.

That's why "Serving Older Adults" hosted its first cleanup day on Thursday, Aug. 13. Spending a few hours to dig up weeds and change attitudes.

"Because everything is so overgrown, it then looks unkempt. When things look unkempt, you sometimes can feel unloved and not really appreciate the jewel that is before you," said Hill-Nwagbaraocha.

Volunteers help clean up the McGovern Park Senior Center

The volunteers included people who use the center and people from the neighborhood. All pitching in to make the diamond shine through.

"It’s part of the community, and wherever you live at you want to see it clean. You don’t want to see debris floating around in the city, you know, and it’s more healthy for the environment," said Davis.

They are planning another cleanup day in Oct. Anyone can come and pick up a shovel. County Executive David Crowley also stopped by to help with the cleanup.