'This is about me and her:' Man accused of fatally shooting sister's boyfriend at birthday party

A Milwaukee man stands accused of fatally shooting his sister's boyfriend during a birthday party near 76th Street and Sheridan Avenue on Aug. 14.

Spencer Teague, 36, faces one count of first-degree reckless homicide, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators found the victim in an apartment in the area, along with four 9mm casings. An autopsy revealed the victim suffered five gunshot wounds.

The victim's girlfriend told investigators she and her brother, the suspect in this case, had known the victim since they were kids, and the two men had been in prison together, released in 2019.

She said she and her boyfriend arrived at the apartment that night for a birthday party for her niece and said things were fine for a while, but noticed whenever she would make eye contact with Teague, he would flip her off and then smile. Eventually, she said Teague ended up approaching them as they sat on the couch in the living room, asking, "Y'all wanna come at me?" According to prosecutors, the victim ignored Teague at first, which apparently upset Teague, who said, "All right then, you ain't gotta be acting funny. This ain't got (expletive) to do with you. This is about me and her. You don't know what the (expletive) is going on. You don't have to talk to me, but you ain't gotta act crazy."

The victim then stood up, and told Teague, "Don't act like you checking me. I'll fold you up," apparently referencing the fact that he was tall and Teague is short.

As Teague walked toward the kitchen, the victim followed. His girlfriend told police she said, "It's not worth it, let's go," and they headed for the door. That's when she said she heard a gunshot, and saw that her boyfriend was bleeding. She then saw Teague fire two more shots into the victim while he was on the ground, according to the complaint.

The complaint noted Teague was previously convicted of armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.