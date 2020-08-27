'This is a challenging time:' Acting MPD chief makes changes as FPC continues search for top cop

Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Michael Brunson is making changes at the leadership level of the Milwaukee Police Department as the city's overnight board conducts a national search for a new top cop.

Still, Brunson has to follow a set of directives issued by the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC). Those directives were issued to former Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales who was demoted on Aug. 6 and has since retired.

"I want everyone to understand that the directives are still active," said Nelson Soler, chair of the FPC. "The directives were issued to the department, not a person, and they align with the expectations of the body -- as the 'boss' in this case, if you want to call us that, of the police department."

On Thursday night, Aug. 27, Brunson detailed that he has every intention to finish what his predecessor -- and the department -- was tasked to do. He also detailed his new executive staff.

"I'm committed to fulfilling the directives that were given," said Brunson.

Milwaukee Police Department

Brunson said the department is in the process of getting that done while he selects an executive staff that includes police inspectors and deputy chiefs. Despite the possibility of Brunson not staying in the position of acting chief for long, he said he expects results.

"I expect them to engage, I expect them to lead the personnel that are under them," Brunson said.

The FPC is in the process of a national search for a new Milwaukee police chief. The application window for that search closes in nearly two weeks.

Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Michael Brunson

"We all want the same thing, and that is to improve public safety in the city and also to heal and mend the relationships that have been frayed and broken in the city," said Brunson.

Brunson admitted that this is a challenging time for policing in the City of Milwaukee -- especially in the ake of high-profile incidents that have continued throughout the summer, protesting policing.

"In my 25 years, this is a challenging time, as far as the relationship between the public and law enforcement," Brunson said. "I'm confident that this team can move the department forward and engage the way we need to engage to ameliorate that relationship between the police and the public."

The search for a new chief of police is ongoing. The FPC intends to outline its plans for candidate interviews and selection next week.