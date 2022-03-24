Third Ward shooting: Keasean Ellis-Brown preliminary hearing Thursday

Keasean Ellis-Brown, the man accused of shooting an off-duty Milwaukee police detective in January, is due back in court Thursday, March 24 for a preliminary hearing.

The shooting happened on Jan. 13 at the Shake Shack in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward. Investigators said the off-duty detective, since identified as Andrew Wilkiewicz, tried to stop a robbery at the time. He was shot four times, allegedly by Ellis-Brown, and survived.

Keasean Ellis-Brown

Milwaukee police on Tuesday, March 15 arrested Keasean Ellis-Brown after a standoff near 9th and Chambers. The arrest comes after weeks on the run. Police said they received a tip that the 19-year-old Ellis-Brown was at a home near 9th and Chambers and arrived there around 11:30 a.m. He refused to come out, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said, and the tactical situation was established. He was taken into custody without further incident around 3:30 p.m.

Two other men have been charged in connection to the Third Ward shooting – Dionta'e Hayes and Timonte Karroll-Robinson.