Third Space Innovation Brewhouse in Menomonee Falls

Third Space Innovation Brewhouse
Brian Kramp is at their new Innovation Brewhouse in Menomonee Falls where a passion for creating great beer is mixed great food.
There’s a new brewhouse in Menomonee Falls that’s bringing a variety of beer and bites out to the burbs.
Brian Kramp is at Third Space Innovation Brewhouse where burgers pair very nice with a perfectly poured beer.
Menu filled with tasty options
Brian Kramp is in Menomonee Falls where an array of pretzels pair nice with some Wisconsin favorites.
Variety of beer and bites
Brian Kramp is at Third Space Innovation Brewhouse where burgers pair very nice with a perfectly poured beer.
Good times with good vibes
Brian Kramp is with the co-owners seeing why a stop at their new brewhouse means good times with good vibes.
Great beer is mixed great food
Brian Kramp is at their new Innovation Brewhouse in Menomonee Falls where a passion for creating great beer is mixed great food.
Menu filled with tasty options.
Brian Kramp is in Menomonee Falls where an array of pretzels pair nice with some Wisconsin favorites.