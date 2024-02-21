Women in brewing: Milwaukee event hopes to change perceptions

article

When you take a sip of beer, do you ever think about who – from mash to mouth – is behind it?

The brewing industry is made up of a lot of men, many of whom are white. Members of the Pink Boots Society came together on Wednesday to network, brew beer and change perceptions.

"It's always interesting when I tell people I work at Hinterland," said Brianna Williquette, Hinterland assistant brewer and Pink Boots Society Wisconsin chapter leader. "It's almost shocking to some people: There are a lot of women behind the scenes doing the work, typically, white men are doing."

Just a few years ago, the Craft Brewers Association counted about 7.5% of brewers were women.

"I felt really alone at times," said brewer Sam Danen.

Danen said a love for brewing beer – and some begging – got her in the craft beer door years ago. She eventually became Milwaukee's first female craft brewer and is now Third Space Brewing's production manager.

"I get to experiment a lot with new hop varieties and new hop products," she said. "It's really just getting the word out there, that this is a possibility for you. If you're a woman, a person of color – this industry needs you."

Danen and about a dozen other members of the Pink Boots Society – from Lion's Tail to Looking Glass, to name a few – came together on International Collaboration Brew Day to talk beer and brew it.

The Third Space Brewing's "Like a Girl" IPA will be released on International Women's Day next month, and sales will go to the Pink Boots Society Wisconsin chapter for scholarships and education.

"It's nice to host these Collaboration Brew Days and show there are a lot of women trying to make their way into the industry," said Williquette.