Quality soups, subs, salads and more at Third Coast Gourmet

Learning more about Third Coast Gourmet
Third Coast Gourmet is a new sub shop and deli in Milwaukee’s Third Ward that uses quality meat, cheese, bread, and special spices in more than just subs. Brian Kramp is with the owner of the new shop that’s open early for breakfast and late for dinner.
MILWAUKEE - Third Coast Gourmet is a new sub shop and deli in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward, offering quality subs, wraps, soups, salads, and some more interesting fare like a 'sub in a bowl.'
FOX6 stopped by to check it out!
Third Coast Gourmet: making a sub
From subs to wraps and soups to salads, Third Coast Gourmet has been attracting guests to their new Third Ward location for an array of fresh and quick bites. Brian Kramp is inside the Renaissance Building on Water Street seeing why a stop at this new shop will cure your craving for subs.
