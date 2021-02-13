Thiensville FD: Person, goose rescued from Milwaukee River

article

The Thiensville Fire Department, along with nearly a dozen other agencies, helped rescue a person from a frigid situation Saturday, Feb. 13.

Officials said the person became stuck in the Milwaukee River while trying to free a goose that was stuck on the ice.

Seven other fire and rescue agencies joined the Thiensville Fire Department, quickly locating the person and bringing them to safety.

In a Facebook post, the fire department said it learned many people were concerned about the goose -- even naming it Clayton. Clayton, too, was recovered and turned over to the Wisconsin Humane Society for further care.

