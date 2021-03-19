There's a new restaurant in the Bar Louie's old spot on Water Street

There aren't too many opportunities for adults to be messy when eating, but at Lowcountry, that's part of the experience. Brian is at Milwaukee's newest seafood-boil restaurant digging into Lowcountry-style seafood from bags set on picnic tables.

About Lowcountry (website)

Lowcountry provides a comfortable and backyard-like environment to embrace the culture of social gatherings around a seafood boil. Our inspiration originates from childhood memories of family road trips to the gulf coast, and digging into lowcountry style seafood in bags set on picnic tables. An experience we’ve longed to share with our friends. That day has arrived, and we’re excited for the opportunity to share this experience…

We invite you to come and "get low" in our sauces, and roll out saying "Ohhh SHRIMP!"