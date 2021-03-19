There aren’t too many opportunities for adults to be messy when eating, but at Lowcountry that’s part of the experience
Brian is at Milwaukee's newest seafood-boil restaurant digging into Lowcountry-style seafood from bags set on picnic tables.
MILWAUKEE - There aren't too many opportunities for adults to be messy when eating, but at Lowcountry, that's part of the experience. Brian is at Milwaukee's newest seafood-boil restaurant digging into Lowcountry-style seafood from bags set on picnic tables.
If you haven’t noticed it, there’s a new restaurant in the Bar Louie’s old spot on Water Street
Brian is getting a tour of Milwaukee's newest seafood-boil hang out called Lowcountry.
About Lowcountry (website)
Lowcountry provides a comfortable and backyard-like environment to embrace the culture of social gatherings around a seafood boil. Our inspiration originates from childhood memories of family road trips to the gulf coast, and digging into lowcountry style seafood in bags set on picnic tables. An experience we’ve longed to share with our friends. That day has arrived, and we’re excited for the opportunity to share this experience…
Do you like seafood? If so, this is something you have to try
Brian is at Lowcountry in downtown Milwaukee where guests can build their perfect meal, by choosing a protein, sauce, your preferred heat level, and a side.
We invite you to come and "get low" in our sauces, and roll out saying "Ohhh SHRIMP!"
At Lowcountry, guests can choose from shrimp, snow crab, king crab, mussels or lobster tail
Brian is in the kitchen at the area's newest Cajun-style restaurant learning the secret to their sauce.
On the menu at Milwaukee’s Lowcountry, their cornbread is in their Warm And Filling category
Brian is in the kitchen helping the owner prep for lunch service by mixing up their famous cornbread recipe.