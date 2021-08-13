Expand / Collapse search

There’s a new festival coming to Elkhorn

ELKHORN, Wis. - There’s a new festival coming to Elkhorn and it’s hoping to be the number one German celebration of the summer. Brian is getting a preview of this weekend’s inaugural Das Fest USA.

About DAS Fest USA (website)

DAS Fest USA centers on German-American history with the inclusion of multiple cultures in the future.

DAS Fest takes place every year in August.  3 days of polka, brats & brews year after year, you can plan on it! 

DAS Fest USA strengthens local businesses promotes state tourism and supports 40+ nonprofit agencies.  

