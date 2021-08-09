There’s a new café on Milwaukee’s south side

Whether you’re looking for an herbal cold care remedy, brain booster, or a nice blend of herbs for your next cup of tea, Urbal Tea Company can help. Brian Kramp is on Milwaukee’s south side learning how to prep and blend ingredients that go into their tea.

About Urbal Tea Company (website)

Even though I didn’t know it at the time, I’ve been cultivating the idea of Urbal Tea since my early childhood. My parents would take the family to our cabin in the woods almost every weekend in the summer, so I spent a lot of time with nature. We picked morel mushrooms, blackberries, and other fruits that grew aplenty in the area. My parents taught me at a young age to respect nature and all living things, and being outside amongst the glory of Mother Earth gave me a newfound outlook on the cycle of life and our connection to it. These –and many more life experiences like it– directly impacted my desire to learn about what nature provides to us to heal, refresh, and preserve the vitality of our body and mind.

The idea for Urbal tea was born out of curiosity and open-mindedness on a spring morning in 2011. That day I awoke with a sore throat and heavy chest. My first thought was to run out to the store to pick up some cough syrup and drops. Instead, however, I grabbed my laptop and decided to explore other natural remedies. Several hours into my research I had become captivated by all the information that existed about natural methods of healing. Eager to try out one of these natural remedies, I headed to my local health store and brought home the herbs recommended to ease my ailment. That day marked the start of my journey towards Urbal Tea.