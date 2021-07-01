Theft at Woodman’s in Menomonee Falls, $80 worth of alcohol stolen

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at Woodman’s Food Market on Wednesday, June 30.

Police say the suspect concealed $80.97 worth of alcohol and left without paying. After the suspect exited the store, he got into an awaiting 1997 light blue Ford Crown Victoria with Wisconsin registration AGX2700.

The suspect is described as a male, white, wearing a Milwaukee Brewers t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Schwechel at 262-532-8700, reference case number 21-019221.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.