Theft at Menomonee Falls Woodman's, $500+ worth of cigarettes stolen

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that happened at Woodman's Food Market on Tuesday, July 13.

According to police, an unidentified woman approached the service counter and requested six cartons of Newport cigarettes, valued at a total of $577.74. While the clerk assisted another customer, the suspect reached through a plexiglass divider and stole the six cartons.

She then fled from the store in a silver Honda Pilot with no registration plates displayed.

The suspect was described as having a disabled right hand, as well as two missing front teeth.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department, in reference to case #21-020553.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.