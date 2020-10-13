‘The world is watching America with abject horror’: Mitt Romney slams US political climate

article

In a statement posted to Twitter Tuesday, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, gave his thoughts on the political climate in the United States, blaming both sides of the aisle for the division.

“I have stayed quiet with the approach of the election,” the statement read. “But I’m troubled by our politics, as it has moved away from spirited debate to a vile, vituperative, hate-filled morass that is unbecoming of any free nation - let alone the birthplace of modern democracy,” Romney wrote. “The president calls the Democratic Vice Presidential candidate ‘a monster;’ he repeatedly labels the speaker of the house ‘crazy;’ he calls for the Justice Department to put the prior president in jail; he attacks the governors of Michigan on the very day a plot is discovered to kidnap her.”

“Democrats launch blistering attacks of their own - though their presidential nominee refuses to stoop as low as others. Pelosi tears up the president’s State of the Union speech on national television. Keith Olbermann calls the president a ‘terrorists.’ Media on the left and right amplify all of it,” he continued.

Romney said “rabid” attacks from both sides provide “kindle” to the “conspiracy mongers,” who Romney said use it as an excuse to turn words into “dangerous action.”

“The world is watching America with abject horror; more consequentially, our children are watching. many Americans are frightened for our country - so divided, so angry, so mean, so violent,” the statement continued.

The former 2012 Republican presidential nominee ended his statement with a warning to “everyone.”

“It is time to lower the heat. Leaders must tone it down. Leaders from the top and leaders of all stripes. Parents, bosses, reporters, columnists, professors, union chiefs, everyone. The consequence of the crescendo of anger leads to a very bad place. No sane person can want that.“