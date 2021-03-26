Expand / Collapse search

The Wisconsin Humane Society’s annual telethon to benefit homeless animals

Helping those who do so much to help animals, that’s the the goal of today’s Pet Telethon happening at the Wisconsin Humane Society

The Wisconsin Humane Society’s annual telethon to benefit homeless animals is going on until 10 a.m.

 This Friday, March 26, the cute factor will be out of control on the FOX6 and Wisconsin Humane Society Pet Telethon during WakeUp News from 6 a.m. through 10 a.m. Tails will be wagging, toys and treats will abound!  

Does your child love animals? The Wisconsin Humane Society can get them connected

The Wisconsin Humane Society does not receive any general government funding and is not part of any national group. All funds raised through the Pet Telethon will go directly to support local animals in our community. Every penny raised here stays here to make sure thousands of animals find health and happiness in a loving home. Your generous support ensures these amazing animals get the care and love they need to survive and thrive. 

Training your dog is no easy task, and if you need support the Wisconsin Humane Society can help

Our phone bank is open today 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. -- and our volunteers are standing by right now to take your donation. CALL 414-800-1446.  You can also donate online.

Helping those who do so much to help animals, that’s the the goal of today’s Pet Telethon happening at the Wisconsin Humane Society

