The Trinity Irish Dancers spread some cheer this St. Patrick’s Day

This year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations won’t be as big as years past, but that’s not stopping the Trinity Irish Dancers from doing their best to spread some cheer

Brian is at the Celtic MKE Center learning a new jig.

St. Patrick’s Day wouldn’t be the same without some staples, one of which is Corned Beef

Brian is getting a sample of what O’Donoghue’s will be serving all day at their restaurant.

About The Trinity Irish Dancers (website)

Since 1982, Trinity has brought the art of Irish dance to Chicago, Milwaukee, Madison, and their surrounding suburbs. We offer award-winning, affordable Irish Dance classes taught by patient and experienced instructors. Trinity provides an energetic classroom environment that helps children develop a love of Irish dance, increases coordination, builds friendships, and drives the self-confidence to perform in front of an audience!  It is our balanced approach to solo dancing, performance dancing, and team dancing that leads us to our greatest successes on and off the dance floor. The opportunities here are unmatched in any other Irish dance program in the world. 

Sharing the joy of dancing with as many people as possible in whatever form that takes!

Brian is celebrating with the squad as they warm up for performances all over town.

Did you know the world’s largest collection of Irish, Irish American, and Celtic music recordings is located here in Wisconsin?

Brian is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and learning more about the music archives at Celtic MKE.