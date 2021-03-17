The Trinity Irish Dancers spread some cheer this St. Patrick’s Day

This year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations won’t be as big as years past, but that’s not stopping the Trinity Irish Dancers from doing their best to spread some cheer. Brian is at the Celtic MKE Center learning a new jig.

About The Trinity Irish Dancers (website)

Since 1982, Trinity has brought the art of Irish dance to Chicago, Milwaukee, Madison, and their surrounding suburbs. We offer award-winning, affordable Irish Dance classes taught by patient and experienced instructors. Trinity provides an energetic classroom environment that helps children develop a love of Irish dance, increases coordination, builds friendships, and drives the self-confidence to perform in front of an audience! It is our balanced approach to solo dancing, performance dancing, and team dancing that leads us to our greatest successes on and off the dance floor. The opportunities here are unmatched in any other Irish dance program in the world.