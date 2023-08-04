The Story Paths; early childhood learning

Parents can explore Milwaukee-area parks with their little ones in a new way with the installation of storybooks that can be read by walking along park pathways.

The Story Paths are the latest PopSpots, interactive spaces designed to create a mighty small moment of learning for a young child, featuring colorful illustrations, simple phrases, and an opportunity to be active while learning. The Story Paths are located at the 12th & Wright St. playground and Southgate Playfield in Milwaukee.