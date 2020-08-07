The Salvation Army joins forces with Walmart to 'Stuff the Bus' for kids in need

Back to school may look different this year but one thing hasn't changed, students still need school supplies. The Salvation Army has joined forces with Walmart to "Stuff the Bus" for kids in need.

Each piece of school supplies placed in this bin will be put to use by a Milwaukee area student.

"The great thing is that it stays in our community. It goes right back to kids you might see that are out on the streets or down the corner," said Steven Woodard, Major, Salvation Army Milwaukee county coordinator.

Friday kicks off the Salvation Army's Stuff the Bus campaign. The idea is that as people do their back to school shopping at Walmart, they may grab something extra.

Advertisement

"As long as Walmart is open, you can come and drop off an item, go shop, pick up your supplies, pick up an extra item, colored pencils, scissors, whatever, and come by and drop it off in the bin," Woodard.

The Salvation Army says the pandemic has increased the need -- and kids won't have the same options available when learning online.

"I think it’s even going to be a little harder because a lot of times kids, as they go to school, people donate different things and they have resources they can share with other kids. If they’re at home, they may not have that," said Woodard.

It's a simple way to give back during a tough time.

"I truly think it’s a lot like paying it forward," said Woodard.

The donation drive continues all throughout the weekend at Walmart locations all across the Milwaukee area.