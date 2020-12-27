The Rock Snowpark in Franklin has something for everyone

Tubing at the Rock in Franklin
19 lanes of endless fun. If you can sit, you can tube like a pro! Tube down, ride the conveyor back up.
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Ski, board, tube or relax next to the fire pit — there are so many ways to enjoy the winter weather at the Rock Snowpark in Franklin.
The hill is still operating under holiday hours so get in your turns from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
For more information on lift tickets and ski rentals, check out their website.
Terrain Park at the Rock in Franklin
Whether you like groomers or you're wanting to catch some air, you can get some turns in at the Rock Snowpark in Franklin.
Learn to ski at the Rock Snowpark
The beginner area offers a conveyor belt to bring you to the top -- a much easier option than traditional tow ropes.
Safety precautions in place at the Rock Snowpark
While COVID-19 is still a reality, the Rock in Franklin has safety precautions in place to ensure all guests stay healthy this winter.