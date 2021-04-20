'The Restaurant To Be Named Later' is set to reopen on May 3

article

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Tuesday, April 20 that the Restaurant To Be Named Later, will reopen seven days a week – game days and non-game days, beginning on Monday, May 3.



The restaurant opened its doors in early 2020. It will open daily at 11 a.m., serving lunch and dinner with adjusted hours on game days.

A news release says the restaurant also includes a variety of ticket packages for game day. Options include incredible views from the outdoor tables on the Home Run Porch and the Bullpen Porch. Additionally, a limited number of Inside Tables are available along the vast glass windows overlooking the field. On game days, guests are also welcome to walk-in, order and carry drinks from the restaurant into the stands. All ticket packages are able to enjoy the menu offerings.

American Family Field



For private events, the recently updated Brew Room, located in left-center field within the Restaurant to be Named Later, features indoor and outdoor seating for groups up to 30 people to rent on non-game days. For more information, go to rtbnl.com.



The Restaurant reopened during home games to fans with tickets at the start of the season and has safety precautions in place. The facility, aligned with the ballpark policies in place this year, will be cashless. Customers will also be required to wear masks except when seated.

The Restaurant To Be Named Later is open non-game days from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For game day hours, times vary based on the start of the Brewers game. For more information, you are invited to visit rtbnl.com.