The Racine County Fair turns 100 this year and they are ready shake, rattle and roll – literally. Brian Kramp is on the grandstand track where some big events and trucks will be featured over the next 5 days.
Brian is on the festival grounds helping with the hogs in the swine barn.
Whether you like watching stunt shows with dogs or just playing a game of Bingo, The Racine County Fair has fun for the entire family
Brian is in Racine with the beers and bands you can enjoy over the next five days.
You don't have to be an exhibitor to take part in some of the contests at the Racine County Fair
From home-brewed beers to fresh baked desserts, Brian is getting a taste of the specialty contests at the 100th Racine County Fair.
Looking for a good county for to hit up this weekend?
Racine County is celebrating year 100 with 5 days of carnival rides, concerts and cream puffs. Brian is in Racine kicking off this year’s fair by filling one of their tasty sweet treats.