'The public needs to be off the streets:' Kenosha County has again declared a state of emergency curfew

Kenosha County has again declared a state of emergency curfew east of I-94. The 7 p.m. curfew will remain in effect through Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 7 a.m.

Beginning the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 2, the curfew hours will take effect at 9 p.m. and will remain through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7 at 7 a.m.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department says the public needs to be off the streets for their safety. The curfew will be enforced.