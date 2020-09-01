Expand / Collapse search

'The public needs to be off the streets:' Kenosha County has again declared a state of emergency curfew

Published 
Updated just in
Kenosha County
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha County has again declared a state of emergency curfew east of I-94. The 7 p.m. curfew will remain in effect through Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 7 a.m.

Beginning the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 2, the curfew hours will take effect at 9 p.m. and will remain through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7 at 7 a.m. 

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department says the public needs to be off the streets for their safety. The curfew will be enforced.

Rev. Jesse Jackson, Blake family urge groups in Kenosha to engage in positive community service
slideshow

Rev. Jesse Jackson, Blake family urge groups in Kenosha to engage in positive community service

On Tuesday, Sept 1 at 11 a.m., the family of Jacob Blake will host a community gathering at the site of Jacob’s shooting.

Estimated $2M damage to Kenosha-owned property from violence tied to shooting of Jacob Blake
slideshow

Estimated $2M damage to Kenosha-owned property from violence tied to shooting of Jacob Blake

Estimated $2M damage to Kenosha-owned property from violence tied to shooting of Jacob Blake