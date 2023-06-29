The Pier Garden; Third Ward pop-up restaurant

Pier Garden is new a pop-up restaurant at The Starling event venue
Pier Garden is new a pop-up restaurant at The Starling event venue that offers creative craft cocktails, a grazing menu, and a hot spot for special events. Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Third Ward seeing why this a must-stop spot this summer.
Two Birds Event Group offering experience all about pop-up dinners
Menu at Pier Garden
Brian Kramp is getting a sample of the Third Ward’s newest spot for everything from snacks and salads to burgers and beer.
Looking for a spot to grab a cocktail with a view?
Brian Kramp is getting a look at how they plan to "Roll Out The Barrel" outside on the Riverwalk atPier Garden.
Two Birds Event Group is offering experience about pop-up dinners,
