The Old World Christmas Market is back at The Osthoff Resort and it’s a one stop shop for locally handmade gifts for the holidays
Brian Kramp is in Elkhart Lake with a look at what to expect during this year’s market.
The Old World Christmas Market is back at The Osthoff Resort and it’s a one-stop shop for locally handmade gifts for the holidays. Brian Kramp is in Elkhart Lake with a look at what to expect during this year’s market.
The Osthoff Resort’s Old World Christmas market offers the warmth and merriment of a tradition that dates back generations
Brian Kramp is in Elkhart Lake seeing how truly precious your gifts can be this holiday season.
How does a morning of holiday shopping amongst fragrant boughs of fresh evergreens and tantalizing scents of roasted almonds sound?
Through this Sunday, you can experience this tradition of the Old World Christmas Market at Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake. Brian Kramp has the details.
Whether you’re looking for glass-blown ornaments, handmade jewelry, stained glass art, or even a tasty marinade for your holiday meal
Brian Kramp is with one of the many local vendors that can be found through Sunday at The Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake.
The Osthoff Resort’s 24th annual Old World Christmas Market draws local, regional and international exhibitors that display their specialty products
Brian Kramp is in Elkhart Lake with a vendor who her customers call the Kaukauna Flower Lady.
How does a morning of holiday shopping amongst fragrant boughs of fresh evergreens and tantalizing scents of roasted almonds sound?
Brian Kramp is with a vendor that specializes in repurposing of Maple Syrup Buckets.