The Old World Christmas Market
For the next ten days, The Old World Christmas Market at The Osthoff Resort will offer the warmth and merriment of a tradition reminiscent of the centuries-old Christkindlesmarkt of Nüremberg, Germany. Spencer Tracy is in Elkhart Lake seeing why the 25th Anniversary celebration will be so special to vendors and guests.
Returns for 10 days
Spencer Tracy is with a local sausage maker who’s pride in quality and freshness can be tasted in his artisan meats.
Hand-crafted items
Spencer Tracy is at the Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake with a with a woman who creates beautiful floral arrangements in unique containers.
Cream City Caramels
Spencer Tracy is in Elkhart Lake at The Osthoff Resort with a caramel maker handcrafts that creates soft and creamy sweet and salty caramels in a variety of flavors.
Christkindlesmarkt of Nüremberg, Germany
The Old World Christmas Market is back
Spencer Tracy is with a local vendor whose family home has become a quintessential headquarters for all things handcrafted from Germany and other parts of the world.