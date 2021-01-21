The mission of Good Harvest Market is to passionately serve, nourish the community

The mission of Good Harvest Market in Pewaukee is to passionately serve and nourish the community with organic, local, and sustainable products. Brian is in Pewaukee learning how they've become a destination for promoting healthy living and some tasty food.

About Good Harvest Market (website)

Our Vision

To serve and support our community with healthy, local and sustainable organic food. To be a primary destination for the promotion of healthy living, community involvement, and wellness education. To be the national leader in the natural food industry by partnering with employees, farmers and vendors.

Our History

In December of 2003, 2 local couples met and formed a plan to bring a natural food store to Waukesha County which would offer local residents an opportunity to shop for healthy alternatives to conventional, mass-produced foods. Since neither couple had any extensive background in the grocery business, the store was planned from the eyes of the customer.