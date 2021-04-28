Expand / Collapse search

New space opens at Menomonee Falls Public Library

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - If you haven’t been to the library lately you may not even recognize some of the new features some of them offer. Brian is in Menomonee Falls checking out their public library where guests can create, invent and learn in their new Makerspace. 

The Menomonee Falls Public Library just opened a new space

Brian is checking out the recent addition of The Forge where you can use learn how to use a 3-D Printer.

About Menomonee Falls Public Library (website)

Founded in 1906, the Menomonee Falls Public Library encourages life-long learning by providing materials, services, and programs to enrich our community’s educational, informational and recreational needs. It also seeks to stimulate children’s appreciation for reading and interest in learning.

These days libraries are filled with much more than books

Brian is at the Menomonee Falls Public Library where a computerized sewing machine and textile art machines are just part of a recent renovation.

The library collection contains over 147,000 items including books, magazines, and other printed word materials (including large print books), and non-printed materials such as books on CD, CDs, DVDs, Playaways, CD-ROMS, and digital books and magazines.

From Lincoln Logs and Lego to Robots and 3-D Printers

Brian is in The Forge learning about some of their STEM and STEAM activities for kids.

We strive to provide up-to-date reference and information service in person and by telephone.

Menomonee Falls Public Library is part of a multi-library consortium which maintains the CAFE automation system. The Bridges Library System also offers access to rapid interlibrary loan and van delivery services, grants and other services.

Attention parents, if you’re hoping to get your child interested in going to the library this should do it

Brian is at Menomonee Falls Public Library in their new state-of-the-art area where kids can game and learn.

The Library Budget is controlled and monitored by the Library Board. The Library Board is the policy making body of the library. The library director is the Administrator of these policies, and of the library and its staff.

