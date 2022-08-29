Expand / Collapse search

The Local: Muskego restaurant offers scratch-made food, cozy atmosphere

The Local opened in Muskego back in 2021 and their focus is comfort – Complete with scratch made food and a cozy atmosphere. Brian Kramp is in Muskego with a look at what you can expect when you stop this new local favorite.

Sampling burgers The Local has to offer

Let’s go in the kitchen of The Local and smash some burgers.

Serving up pizza at The Local

If you like pizza, The Local is Muskego serves up signature pies that are topped with everything from sausage and pepperoni to shrimp and crab Rangoon. Brian is building a pizza at The Local which starts with one of their four different sauces.

Making sandwiches at The Local in Muskego

Whether she’s creating a tasty weekly special like a Summer Shrimp Salad or Blueberry Pie Nachos, the chef at The Local in Muskego is always ready to make your mouth water with her culinary creations. Brian Kramp is checking out why locals keep coming back to Muskego’s newest hot spot.

