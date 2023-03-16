The Little Village Play Café; coffee shop, indoor play space

The Little Village Play Café is a coffee shop and indoor play space
Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa seeing why The Little Village Play Café is a must stop for parents and grandparents with little ones.
The Little Village Play Café is a coffee shop and indoor play space that started as an idea when a Mom of two lost her job. Now with three kids at home, she wants to share the space with the community. Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa seeing why The Little Village Play Café is a must stop for parents and grandparents with little ones.
There aren’t too many kid-friendly coffee shops around
Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa serving up a cup of coffee at a play space that’s perfect for kids.
Indoor playground in Wauwatosa
Brian Kramp is at The Little Village Play Café seeing why the space is fun for kids and relaxing for adults.
Have you ever gone to a play space with your child where the only tears shed are those when they have to leave?
Brian Kramp is with the owner who has made leaving her play space a little easier with some gift options.
Little Village Play Café is a coffee shop and indoor play space
Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa seeing why The Little Village Play Café is a must stop for parents and grandparents with little ones.
The Little Village Play Café menu has bottles
Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa checking out The Little Village Play Café where their menu has bottles that are filled with beverages other than milk.