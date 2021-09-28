There are plenty of ways to support the Hunger Task Force Farm all year long and if you love being outside one of the best ways is to help on their farm. Brian is in Franklin taking a tour of their land and learning more about volunteering and supporting The Farm.

About The Hunger Task Force Farm (website)

The Hunger Task Force Farm is a unique 208-acre farm in the suburb of Franklin. During the growing season, The Farm infuses half a million pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables into our food bank’s supply, enhancing the nutrition of those who normally rely on canned or nonperishable foods. Hunger Task Force Farmers grow a variety of different produce, including peppers, tomatoes, corn, watermelon, beans, spinach, greens, broccoli, cauliflower, apples, pears and more. Last year, Hunger Task Force delivered more than 9 million pounds of food to serve Milwaukee’s hungry.

The Farm grows a wide variety of crops to ensure hungry families have access to culturally appropriate foods, rounding out pantry food options with fresh produce rarely found on pantry shelves. Our pear and apple orchards stretch across 12 acres of land and produce 30,000 pounds of fruit each harvest season. Typically, four unique crops are harvested and prepared for delivery each day.

Additionally, Harley-Davidson has been a strong supporter of the Hunger Task Force Farm since 2012, when it was established as a Signature Program. In 2018, Harley-Davidson announced that they would keep their commitment to the community a priority, helping Milwaukeeans in need with another 3-year sponsorship of The Farm!