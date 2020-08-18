The Hop launches new partnership with MaskUpMKE

The Hop announced on Tuesday, Aug. 18 a new partnership with MaskUpMKE.org to help promote the importance of wearing a mask as the most accessible and effective way for our Milwaukee community to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The coordinated effort is highlighted by a newly-wrapped Hop streetcar that is “Masked Up,” featuring both noses of the vehicle adorned in a standard blue medical mask. It also comes with a commitment to provide free masks to streetcar riders who board without a mask of their own.



In addition to the masks on the two ends of the streetcar, a news release says the artwork also features the masked-up faces of Milwaukee citizens, including Milwaukee Municipal Court Judge Derek Mosley, who overcame a battle with COVID-19 earlier this summer.

Masks donated by MaskUpMKE will be available on all five Hop streetcars beginning immediately. All are individually packaged and include instructions for proper usage.

Learn more about how The Hop is working to keep riders safe at thehopmke.com/COVID19.