'The Hemp Professors,' blocks from Wauwatosa, damaged during protests

The city-wide curfew in Wauwatosa ended Monday morning, Oct. 12 after five nights of protests after Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm's decision not to charge Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah in the shooting death of Alvin Cole, 17, outside Mayfair Mall in February.

After that decision, police lined North Avenue with riot shields, armored vehicles and little tolerance for those out past the 7 p.m. curfew. FOX6's cameras captured a very different scene Monday evening, with only a minor police presence outside Wauwatosa City Hall.

Damien Johnson, co-owner of The Hemp Professors near 92nd Street and Lisbon Avenue, blocks from Wauwatosa, said he knew the location might prove problematic during protests over the killing of Alvin Cole.

Damien Johnson

"We were anticipating it," said Johnson. "Didn't know what the magnitude of the damage would be, but he sent me some pictures of the door."

Advertisement

It was the first night of protests -- when police used tear gas to clear crowds. The night also saw some people breaking into and stealing from businesses, prompting this response Monday from Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"If, while protesting, you violated the law, you've crossed the line," said McBride. "You are subject to an arrest and be ticketed."

As the protest passed the store, surveillance cameras captured the moment three people approached and threw rocks at the door. Photos taken the next day show the glass door broken, but it didn't shatter, nor did the store's windows, preventing anyone from making it inside.

"It would've been a major loss for us if the store would've been looted, and we're just thankful that they only smashed the security window," said Johnson.

Johnson said Monday those at The Hemp Professors, a minority-owned business, aren't focused on the damage, but rather, just as his business is aimed at educating people on hemp and CBD, he sees an opportunity for change.

"Things are crazy right now, and we're also very empathetic, so we understand that a lot of people are upset," he said. "A lot of people are confused. A lot of people are hurt, you know, so why add to the negativity?"

He said he hopes to help rebuild the bonds of trust, positivity and community in what has been a tough year. Johnson said that involves helping people heal, with a focus on positivity, to bring about a shift from protests to building a better place to live.