2020 has been a year of cancellations, but the Grinch isn’t going to stop one local holiday tradition. Brian is in Oak Creek at Georgie Porgie’s showing how their annual Pancake Breakfast with Santa may be different this year, but they still plan to spread some holiday joy.

It all started back in 1951. A young George Liapis was nicknamed "Georgie Porgie" by the waitresses he worked with at a diner, and with that, the dream was born. In 1991, with more than 40 years of experience, the determined George, along with his wonderful wife Dina, built his dream restaurant. With hard work and an emphasis on family values, George carried out his vision of a clean, fast-casual eatery with high quality food and friendly service. Continuing in George's footsteps are his sons Little Pete, "The Crazy Artist", and Big Lou, "The Straight-up Business Guy" a.k.a. Experience Brothers. They continue to build upon the foundations of family and quality that George worked so hard to establish. Georgie Porgies believes in actively supporting the community with fundraising opportunities and charitable donations. Georgie Porgies is committed to offering great food and service in a unique atmosphere and we intend to continue to make our restaurants the best we can for your entire family to enjoy!