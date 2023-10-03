The Great Pumpkin at Wisconsin State Fair Park
Brian Kramp is checking out what’s in store for the little ghouls and goblins this Halloween.
Visiting The Great Pumpkin at Wisconsin State Fair Park has been a Fall tradition for decades and the big blow up attraction is back and stocked with a supply of Halloween costumes for the entire family. Brian Kramp is checking out what’s in store for the little ghouls and goblins this Halloween.
Skully’s Halloween Express
Brian Kramp is with the head 'Spooksperson' at Skully’s Halloween Express who loves the holiday and always finds the next big thing when it comes to the tricks and trends for Halloween.
No shortage of crazy costumes
Brian Kramp is at Wisconsin State Fair park visiting The Giant Pumpkin where there’s no shortage of crazy costumes for the fun Dad in your family.
Super selection of women's Halloween costumes
Brian Kramp is in the big blow up pumpkin along I-94 where there’s always some special and spooky for Mom.
Fall tradition for decades
Brian Kramp is in West Allis with a look at what’s hot this Halloween.
Halloween is a month away
Brian Kramp with the head 'Spooksperson' at The Giant Pumpkin checking out some top notch décor and accessories for your home and Halloween costume.